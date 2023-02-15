Will you be my Valentine?: Father-daughter duo enjoys cute date

CHENNAI: An adorable video of a father and daughter celebrating valentine date has been taking rounds on the internet.
The clip shows a man holding a "Will you be my Valentine?" placard, asking his cute little daughter for a date. Then, the duo spends a quality time by eating delicious food with ice cream and they also enjoy bowling and shopping. The clip shows the text "My daughter's first date."
The video was shared on Twitter and has accumulated more than 100k views with netizens interesting comments like "If my future husband doesn't do this I don't want him."
"Can't wait to be a dad", "Nothing is better than a daddy & daughter relationship" and so on.
