Viral: Great capture! Leopard snatches deer at its 2nd attempt

CHENNAI: A video of a leopard snatching a deer has gone viral, thanks to the videographer for capturing it in the best angle.
The video was shared on social media by an IFS officer Saket Badola.
He captioned the post, "Agility is a desirable survival-linked trait in the wild (….and in life) !!". (sic)
Check the video here:
The video features a leopard failing to catch a deer in its first attempt and then manages to grab it in its next.
Several netizens took to the platform and praised the skill of the videographer for capturing it at the right time while some felt sorry for the deer being caught.
One user commented, "One wrong turn, and game over", Another user comment read, "The most successful big cat". "Amazing capture by both Leopard and Videographer," a third user commented.
