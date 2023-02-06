GoingViral

Viral: Kerala student takes internet by storm with back-heeled goal

Anshid and his stunning back-heeled goal are both trending big on social media currently.
Screengrab from the video
Screengrab from the videoTwitter/@Indiansuperleague
ANI

MALAPPURAM: A class 6 student of Al Anwar UP School in Areekode Kuni, Malappuram has emerged as the newest social media sensation for a back-heeled goal he scored in a football match.

Anshid and his stunning back-heeled goal are both trending big on social media currently.

The student scored the viral goal in an Under-12 tournament in Chembrassery, Pandikkad.

A cross from the left wing was received by Anshid who jumped and found the back of the net with a jaw-dropping back-heeled shot, with his feet in the air.

His coach Imdad Kottaparamban shot a video of the ball screaming past the goalkeeper and bulging the net.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Viral video
Viral
Kerala student

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in