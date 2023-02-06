Viral: Kerala student takes internet by storm with back-heeled goal

MALAPPURAM: A class 6 student of Al Anwar UP School in Areekode Kuni, Malappuram has emerged as the newest social media sensation for a back-heeled goal he scored in a football match.
Anshid and his stunning back-heeled goal are both trending big on social media currently.
The student scored the viral goal in an Under-12 tournament in Chembrassery, Pandikkad.
A cross from the left wing was received by Anshid who jumped and found the back of the net with a jaw-dropping back-heeled shot, with his feet in the air.
His coach Imdad Kottaparamban shot a video of the ball screaming past the goalkeeper and bulging the net.
