Historic! YouTuber Gaurav Taneja draws India map in sky on Republic Day

Actor R Madhavan posted, "So proud to see Bharat in the sky, to newer heights. @flyingbeast320. Happy Republic Day #AasmanMeinBharat." However, the bid to draw the India map in the air had its fair share of challenges.

"This mission demonstrates the zeal and commitment of India's youth in taking the nation to new heights. This is the New India. For the past three months, we have been preparing for this day. In contrast to the commercial jets I previously flew, Cessna 172s lack modern technology, and the unpredictable weather is just one of the many difficulties. The map of India is also challenging to navigate, particularly in the northeastern part of the country, which has many odd turns that can challenge the skills of even seasoned pilots," Gaurav explained prior to taking off the jet to create the map.

Gaurav and his wife Ritu, who is also a pilot, informed their fans and followers about their idea of creating India's map in the air a few days ago only. "To celebrate the 74th Republic Day we will be creating largest imagery of Bharat in the sky. What can be better than celebrating this milestone with you. Looking forward to your support and encouragement. Jai Hind," the couple announced.