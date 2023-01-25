Watch: Buffalo miraculously escapes from five Lions

CHENNAI: An old video of a buffalo which miraculously escapes from the clutches of five lions is making rounds on the internet.
The clip shows a group of lions which includes two male lions and three females holding to share the buffalo. But, the lioness started attacking each other. Thus, taking advantage of the situation, buffalo slowly gets up and casually joined the herd.
The video was shared on Twitter and it has accumulated 7.1 million views with interesting comments like "I dunno if that's casually walking off or badly wounded might bleed to death.", "Getting distracted and losing site of what's important might be putting your survival at risk." and so on.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android