Dera chief Ram Rahim cuts cake with sword; video goes viral

NEW DELHI: Currently out on parole, Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim was seen "celebrating" by cutting a cake with a sword. The Sirsa-Dera chief who is serving a 20-year jail term for rape and murder, walked out on a 40 day parole from the Sunaria Jail in Haryana's Rohtak district on Saturday and arrived at his Barnawa Ashram in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat.

A video of the celebration by Ram Rahim with the giant cake has gone viral on social media. In his bail application, Ram Rahim had said that he wants to attend an event to mark the birth anniversary of former dera chief Shah Satnam Singh on January 25.

In the purported video that has surfaced on social media, the Dera chief can be heard saying, "Got a chance after five years to celebrate like this so I should cut at least five cakes. This is the first cake." Incidentally, public display of weapons i.e cutting a cake with a sword is prohibited under the Arms Act.