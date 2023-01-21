Viral: Jaipur artist creates world's smallest spoon

CHENNAI: The viral video of a Jaipur artist Navratan Prajapati grabbing Guinness World Record for making the world's smallest spoon is winning a million hearts.
The clip shows that the artist uses variety of equipments to carve a piece of wood in to a tiny spoon. The spoon is merely 2mm in height and 0.7 inches long.
The video was shared on twitter which has accumulated more than 15k likes and with netizen's interesting comments like "i dare you to eat with this spoon" and so on.
