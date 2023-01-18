Lucknow: Man detained after risque video goes viral

LUCKNOW: Lucknow Police has detained a man who was purportedly seen in a viral video shot in Hazratganj area where allegedly he along with a young girl was seen making out on board a scooter on the move along a busy Uttar Pradesh capital road.

The video surfaced on social media on Tuesday where a couple was seen making indecent gestures. Police took prompt action and detained the man in the viral video, the girl turned out to be a minor.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Central Lucknow Rajesh Srivastava told ANI on Wednesday, “A video came to light, yesterday, showing a man & a minor girl sitting on a scooter in an inappropriate manner, under Hazratganj Police station area in Lucknow.”

“Case has been filed under IPC sec 294, 279 and the 23-year-old, Vicky Sharma, who was driving the scooter has been detained and his scooter has been seized” the ADCP added.

The case was registered for spreading obscenity in a public place. the police said, adding that the accused youth is said to hail from a rural environment while the girl accompanying him turned out to be a minor.