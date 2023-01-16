Watch: Catman carries cats on his bike in Bangalore

CHENNAI: Pet lovers have the ability to love unconditionally, which is normal to be witnessed between a parent and their little animal.
A video is going viral on social media where a man carries two cats on his bike.
The video was shared by Aarun Gowda on Twitter with the caption "Found this guy in ORR (Outer Ring Road) today".
In the clip, the man is seen riding a bike with a bag on his shoulders where a cat is seen latching and sitting on his bag and other cat is seen sitting on the bike's fuel tank. Both animals can be seen causally chilling, relaxed while being driven on the bike.
The clip has amassed over a two lakh views and 4,000 likes where netizens commented, “I want my cats to start living like this," said a user. "Think this is the same guy who skates in Cubbon Park with the cats in a similar config, one on top of a backpack and one in arms. It's cute in a park but is making me really anxious for the cats in the lawless blr traffic," commented a Twitter user."
“Catman of Bangalore," commented another user.
