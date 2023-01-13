UP Police tweet on ‘Naatu Naatu’ goes viral

Giving a creative twist to the RRR poster, the UP Police also used the Golden Globe winner song 'Naatu Naatu' in its caption that read -- "The nominations for Golden Glob(al) rules of #RoadSafety; #Naatu, Kabhi red light skip kare; #Naatu, Kabhi tripling kare; #Naatu, Kabhi drunken driving kare; #Naatu, Kabhi traffic rules tode".

The tweet had garnered over 40,000 views.

This is not the first time that the UP Police have earned accolades for its creative tweets.

Last year, in a post inspired from Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey, the UP Police tweeted, "Bhai Ho Ya Godfather, Bhaukaal aur Bhay Sirf Kanoon Ka Chalega #ArmslengthfromCrime."

The tweet, aimed at raising the issue of illegal firearms, was retweeted and lauded by Akshay Kumar himself.

Rahul Srivastav, additional SP in-charge of social media centre said, "UP Police have always kept pace with the latest trends in cinema, sports, etc., and we have always lauded our star achievers in all walks of life.