Viral: Dog wins World Record for most skips on hind legs

"This lovely dog is so cute, and congratulations to the little world champion," commented one user.

The name of the dog is called as Balu. The pet parent is Wolfgang Lauenburger.

On its website, the record book wrote that the most skips by a dog on the hind legs in 30 seconds is 32 and was achieved by Balu and Wolfgang Lauenburger (both Germany), Stuckenbrock, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, on July 12, 2022.