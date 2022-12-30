IndiGo air hostesses gives mid-air medical aid; Internet reacts

CHENNAI: A video of IndiGo air hostesses giving mid air medical assistance to a passenger who was said to be injured by the lid of a baggage compartment has got the eyes of the netizens.
Social media appreciated the air hostesses for the timely care shown to the passenger.
Interestingly, this video has come just after another video which got viral with the IndiGo airhostess indulging in a heated argument with a passenger who called her 'a servant'.
The video was shared on twitter by a fellow passenger Irfan Ansari who is said to have been boarded on a Delhi-bound flight from Doha.
He captioned the video, "Dear IndiGo, please reward both cabin crew. I know it is their job but the way they treated I believe our own relative also will not take care the way they did. Salute! Big respect to the girls and IndiGo".
The clip showed two hostesses attending and applying ointment on a passenger's finger before placing a band-aid on the wound.
Both the crew members were seen providing treatment while the other passengers were taking their seats to get ready for boarding.
In the clip, the passenger also thanks her for the timely help.
The video has bagged around 31.9k views won hearts of the netizens. One of the comments read "Great Work" while another comment expressed, "An excellent example of Angels in the sky". "Kudos to crew", read another comment.
IndiGo also retweeted the clip and tweeted, "Thank you for sharing this with us and appreciating our crew, Mr. Ansari. They are truly angels in the sky, providing excellent care and attention to our customers".
