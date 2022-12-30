IndiGo air hostesses gives mid-air medical aid; Internet reacts

CHENNAI: A video of IndiGo air hostesses giving mid air medical assistance to a passenger who was said to be injured by the lid of a baggage compartment has got the eyes of the netizens.

Social media appreciated the air hostesses for the timely care shown to the passenger.

Interestingly, this video has come just after another video which got viral with the IndiGo airhostess indulging in a heated argument with a passenger who called her 'a servant'.

The video was shared on twitter by a fellow passenger Irfan Ansari who is said to have been boarded on a Delhi-bound flight from Doha.

He captioned the video, "Dear IndiGo, please reward both cabin crew. I know it is their job but the way they treated I believe our own relative also will not take care the way they did. Salute! Big respect to the girls and IndiGo".