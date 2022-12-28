'Interesting dish!': Masala Jalebi is the new talk of the town

CHENNAI: Jalebi is one of the most loved sweets of our country. It is considered to be the classic sweet that represents India to the world. The sticky, sweet consistency of a jalebi makes it stand out from rest. Rabri, a milk-based sweet, which is often coupled with jalebi enhances the whole experience of tasting it. With all these amazing characteristics, now, a new variant of it has been introduced to us as 'Masala Jalebi'.

As we all know, jalebis are meant to be sweet, but this new product of it isn't and the public find it very disgusting and consider it to be a weird combination.

Netizens have started to explore this new weird food and began to tweet and mock at it in many social media platforms. For instance, a twitter user known as Mayur Sejpal took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and tweeted with a picture.