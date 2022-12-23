Yellove: Ben Stokes tweets after CSK buys him for ₹16.25 crore

CHENNAI: The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2023 was held today in Kochi and Ben Stokes, who was part of the big second set that comprised all-rounders was sold to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at a whopping price of 16.25 crore.

After being roped in by the four-times champions CSK, Stokes took to Twitter and posted a photo of a plain yellow-background image on the micro-blogging platform.