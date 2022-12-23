Yellove: Ben Stokes tweets after CSK buys him for ₹16.25 crore

CHENNAI: The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2023 was held today in Kochi and Ben Stokes, who was part of the big second set that comprised all-rounders was sold to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at a whopping price of 16.25 crore.
After being roped in by the four-times champions CSK, Stokes took to Twitter and posted a photo of a plain yellow-background image on the micro-blogging platform.
His post has amassed 200,000 likes on the platform. The yellow team also replied to his tweet by saying, "#Yellove". (sic)
Notably, the 31-year-old player is now CSK's most expensive buy, surpassing Deepak Chahar (Rs 14 crore). Stokes also became the third most expensive player in the IPL auction 2023 in the second set of the Auction while Sam Curran became the most expensive buy ever sold to Punjab Kings Rs 18.50 crore.
