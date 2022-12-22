This Good Samaritan ensures stray dogs too have a 'Merry' Christmas

CHENNAI: Festivals are usually said to bridge gaps between humans and further the cause of brotherhood. This person from Thailand takes a step further to extend the harmony to animals, stray dogs to be precise.
This dog lover has been feeding stray dogs ahead of Christmas as he wanted the neglected stray dogs to feel special.
He has wrote, "Street dogs around the world have a hard life. But this group of 100 here in Thailand today was made to feel very special. I was up at 4.30 am to cook them the finest meal of their lives, and people have been sending me toys from all over the world, so I saved them up for today. Most of these dogs have never seen a toy in their lives".
This kind act of his has been receiving adoration amongst the netizens.
