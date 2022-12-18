Argentina or France: Tortoise & eagle predictions for FIFA WC final

CHENNAI: Argentina and France will square-off today in the FIFA World Cup finals, and the predictions are flooding all over social media by not just by humans, but also animals. Videos of a tortoise and an eagle making their predictions for the probable winners of the trophy has now gone viral on the platform.
The eagle named Romeo and the tortoise named Rocky in both the videos chose Argentina over France.
Check the videos here:
Netizens under the videos have commented on whether the predictions are true and some are stating that animal chose the shining one. "The turtle is placed much closer to the Argentinian flag, that's why he chose it 😉," one user commented. Another user commented, "Heyyyyyyy the eagle has spoken to my people... Let's go ARGENTINA."
Argentina is playing in their sixth World Cup final, having won in 1978 and 1986, and being runners-up in 1930, 1990,, and 2014. While, France is playing in their fourth World Cup final, having won in 1998 and 2018, and finished runners-up in 2006.
Meanwhile, Lionel Messi is hoping to crown his stellar career by leading Argentina to World Cup glory, but Kylian Mbappe's history-chasing France is standing in his way.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android