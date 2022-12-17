Viral: Daughter returning from hostel sends food menu that she wants

MUMBAI: If you've ever stayed in a hostel, you'd understand the joy of coming back home to delicious home-cooked meals.

Many of us have, and we can totally relate to a new screenshot of a daughter's chat with her family going viral.

Hostel life has its own perks, but the food is nothing in comparison to what our 'ghar ka khaana' is!

Recently, netizens were taken aback by a screenshot of a chat going viral on social media, where a girl returning home sent a list of things she'd like on the menu when she returns back home from her hostel.

On many levels, it's relatable. In the photo, she is seen asking her parents to have a menu of the list of things she mentioned - date-wise!

The menu had everything - fish tikkas, kebabs, biryani, and even a Nutella cheesecake!

"Daughter is coming home on 16th evening after 5 months. Hostel (and hers is a vaishnav one) really makes kids bhukkad-Bhikhari!" her father wrote. Check it out: