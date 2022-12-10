GoingViral

Man boards Delhi Metro in towel. Check passengers’ reaction

The video has been gaining views on social media where a man was seen walking inside the Metro in a white vest along with a yellow towel wrapped around his waist
Screengrab from the video
Online Desk

CHENNAI: In another bizzare incident, a man was seen boarding a Metro rail in New Delhi in a vest and a towel. On seeing his dress, fellow passengers were shocked. The video has been gaining views on social media where a man was seen walking inside the Metro in a white vest along with a yellow towel wrapped around his waist. To top it, he was seen casually walking in the Metro with his flip-flops on, talking on the phone, and styling his hair.

“Tanki mein paani khatm ho gaya hai. aaj main office mein hi naha loonga” (Meaning- The water in my house tank is over, will take a bath in the office today),” read the caption of the Instagram post.

The video been gained over 160K likes and over 1,200 comments.

This confidence will take you a long way brother, one of the comments read.

