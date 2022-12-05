Viral: Man stuck under elephant statue in temple

CHENNAI: A viral video taking the Internet by storm shows that a devotee got stuck under an elephant statue at a Gujarat temple.
The video shows that he was stuck under an elephant statue while he performing a ritual. The video was shared on Twitter, which shows the man using his hands and body to get out of the statue.
Other devotees and priests from the temple are giving suggestions and tips to the man. Those devotees helped him to come out from the statue.
He even tries to turn his body around and people also provide a helping hand, but the man remains stuck.
