Baby monkey cuddles with tiger cub in cute video

CHENNAI: A viral video has been making rounds on the Internet that shows a cute and unusual bond between a baby monkey and a tiger cub.
In the clip, the baby monkey is teasing and cuddling with its tiger friend as they play together.
The video, that won heart of millions, was posted on Instagram by "Tiger videos" with a caption “Two babies".
The special bond has won more than 2,500 likes and hundreds of interesting comments like "So sweet.. he's trying to groom the cub","Beautiful babies" and so on.
