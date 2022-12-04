Watch: Ajay Devgn rides a scooter on the sets of 'Bholaa'

The film is the official Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil superhit Kaithi and features Tabu alongside Ajay.

The original film revolved around an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.

'Bholaa' marks Ajay's fourth directorial film after 'U, Me aur Hum' in 2008, 'Shivaay in 2016, and 'Runwav 34' in 2022.

Tabu, Sanjay Mishra and Abhishek Bachchan are also a part of Bholaa.