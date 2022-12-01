Nora waves Indian flag at FIFA fan event in Doha, video goes viral

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor and dancer Nora Fatehi on Tuesday set the stage on fire as she performed at the FIFA fan festival in Doha.

Nora grooved on several hit Bollywood tracks on the stage such as ‘Saki Saki’ and ‘Manike’ which were loved by all the fans and during her performance, the ‘Street Dancer 3D’ actor waved the Indian flag and screamed “Jai Hind”.

Taking to Instagram, several fan clubs shared Nora’s video from the grand fan event.