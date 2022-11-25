Sudarshan creates Maradona's sculpture on his death anniversary

With Argentina, he won the World Cup in 1986, a tournament in which he stood out, above all, in a match against England. He scored two goals, including one with his hand which went down in history as 'the hand of God'.

Pattnaik always tries to do something new in sand art and recently he created a replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy using sand to commemorate the football mega event and wish the participating teams good luck.

The World Cup trophy replica stands at a height of eight feet and also features 1350 coins collected from the countries of the 32 teams participating in the football extravaganza.

Pattnaik is a Padma awardee artist who has participated in more than 60 International sand art festivals and competitions around the World and won many prizes for our country.