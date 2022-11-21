Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art for FIFA World Cup

PURI: With the beginning of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, renowned artist in Odisha, Sudarsan Pattnaik, created an 8-feet high sand art at Puri beach here for success of the soccer event.

The sand artist used 1,350 coins from 32 participating countries along with coins from India to covey ''good luck'' to all the teams in the tournament.

This time Pattnaik used five tones of sand to create the artwork of football and the FIFA World Cup trophy.

Pattnaik said that he has collected the coins during his participation in different sand art competitions across the world.