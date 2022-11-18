That's his trainer: Seagull flies on another bird’s back; video goes viral

CHENNAI: A video of a seagull hitching a ride on the back of another bird has gone viral on the micro-blogging platform Twitter.
Posted by a user named Bultengebieden, the caption read, "Seagull taking a free ride" (sic).
The video features a seagull soaring high on the sky with another bird making it look it, the seagull is on the back of the bird flying together.
Shared just a day ago, the video has accumulated more than 1.2 million views, 491 quote tweets, 5,180 retweets and 40.2K likes on the platform. The video's comment section is filled with comments of netizens amazed at the skill of the seagull and wondering about it.
"Some people just refuse to do anything for themselves," a comment read. Another comment read, "Even the birds are going on welfare". "Birds have Uber too," another one read. "That's his trainer" read another. Another comment read, "Love this".
