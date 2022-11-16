Chinese grandpa finishes marathon while chain-smoking cigarettes

A Chinese grandpa who ran a full marathon in about 3.5 hours while consuming cigarettes has taken over the internet! Chinese social media site Weibo is ablaze with pictures of the chain-smoking sportsman as admirers hail his respiratory toughness, according to New York Post.

New York Post quoted The Mirror report, according to which, the 50-year-old runner, popularly known as Uncle Chen, accomplished the marathon in Jiande, running the entire 26.2 miles while either smoking or lighting up cigarettes.

It could seem that smoking and long-distance running are incompatible. But the tobacco-loving grandfather allegedly finished the race in a respectable 3 hours, 28 minutes, and 45 seconds, as per New York Post.

According to a certificate published on Weibo, Uncle Chen finished 574th out of roughly 1,500 runners.

Fans on social media were obviously impressed that he was able to complete the race while continuing to smoke -- and without running out of cigarettes. However, according to TMZ, others have accused him of using secondhand smoke to harm other runners. According to New York Post, this isn't Uncle Chen's first marathon run! He finished the Guangzhou race in 3 hours, and 36 minutes, in 2018.

Additionally, he also finished the 2019 Xiamen marathon in 3 hours and 32 minutes, demonstrating proving that not only is smoking not hindering his performance but actually enhances it!