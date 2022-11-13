Watch: Baby elephant trampling on its own trunk

CHENNAI: Internet users were drawn to an endearing video of a baby elephant stepping on its own trunk.

In the cute video posted to an Instagram page "Today Years Old," a guy can be seen feeding an elephant calf. The calf starts to move quickly after eating its food and steps on its trunk within a short period of time. The elephant found it amusing to observe what transpired. The tourists present in the video can also be seen carefully watching the elephant and its antics.

The caption for the video read, "I never thought this was a possibility."

Two days ago, another Instagram user named Reagan Anthony first posted the clip, which he shot while visiting Kenya.