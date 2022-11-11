GoingViral

Viral video: Delivery agent breaks in to dance on road

The brief video, which was shared on Twitter by a user named "Mask," shows the man parking his scooter while carrying the Zomato delivery box and starting to dance.
Screengrab from the video
Screengrab from the video
Online Desk

CHENNAI: A video of a man wearing a Zomato t-shirt dancing in the middle of a road to do an Instagram Reel has gone viral on social media.

The 31-second video clip shows the man dancing to the beat of the music played in the backdrop. Twitter users have been bombarded with comments about the video, while some of them were impressed by the man's dancing.

Twitter
Dance
Viral video
Instagram Reel
delivery agent
Delivery agent dance

