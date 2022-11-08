Video shows driving test in China is just like walking on eggshells!

BEIJING: A video showing how a driving test is conducted in China has gone viral on social media and as expected, it has everyone talking! If you dread taking your driver's license test, you might just get jitters seeing this video from China that shows very many obstacles that the driver has to cross in order to pass the test.

A social media user who goes by the name Tansu Yegen posted the clip on Twitter and wrote, "Driver license exam station in China". The video shows a path with white outlines that includes a number of obstacles and a person is seen driving their car within the marked lines, making sure they don't touch the white line. The car is seen getting parked, doing an eight, and even driving backwards.

Check it out: