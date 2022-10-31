Viral video: Crab catches researchers by surprise by floating

The video shows them commenting on the video as the crab walks for a few minutes and floats minutes later.

“Observed during Dive 398 on Noddy Reef during the #EdgeGBR expedition, this crab is carrying a colony of Zoanthid corals. No, it isn’t entering a costume contest; researchers believe there is a symbiotic relationship - the crab gets a degree of protection from the Zoas, and the coral gets better access to food (levitation might be somewhere in the equation as well). The crab also pulled an unexpected trick on the team watching it - wait for their reactions to its surprising moves!” their caption further explained.

Posted just 4 days ago, the video has garnered 2,740 likes, 19,000 views, and 34 comments on the platform. "That's spectacular," a comment read. Another comment read "This crab is ready for a red carpet". "How cute," a third comment read. "Wow! Absolutely amazing! Definitely looks like something off the page of a story book," another comment read.