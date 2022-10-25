'Prime Makhan': Amul congratulates UK PM Rishi Sunak

GoingViral

The post has been captioned, "#Amul Topical: Welcoming Britain's first Indian-origin PM!".
CHENNAI: This time Amul came up with a sweet message for "Rishi Sunuk" on its official Instagram page for becoming the UK’s Prime Minister. The poster says Prime Makhan with a portrait of Sunuk walking near the London Bridge.

A user commented, "The international Makkhan...😍" Another user commented, "Time for Amul products to be available in the UK?".

Rishi Sunak became Britain's third Prime Minister in two months and pledged to lead the country out of a profound economic crisis and rebuild trust in politics.

"I have been elected as leader of my party and your prime minister, in part to fix them," said Sunak, who broke with the tradition of standing beside his family and cheering political supporters. "I understand, too, that I have work to do to restore trust, after all that has happened. All I can say is that I am not daunted. I know the high office I have accepted and I hope to live up to its demands,” he vowed.

Rishi Sunak to take charge as UK PM after meeting King Charles

