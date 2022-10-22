'Doremon idli': Food Blogger makes idli in blue, internet goes gaga

The video shows the blogger plucking out blue pea flowers from her garden and boiling them. Then, she discards the stems and leaves, cleans the flowers, and boils them. Then, the colour of the flower is infused in the boiling water and then the water is strained to discard the flowers. The coloured water is added to the idli batter and she goes on making idli as usual.

Shared 5 weeks ago, the video managed to garner 31.6 likes and 135 comments on the platform. The video also has been drawing reactions from netizens, who have expressed their disgust at the weird food combination and are curious about how it tastes.

"But why? why? why? God. Just let things be," one comment read. Another comment read, "Does it have normal taste or does it taste differently." "No please," another comment read. "Hope it taste is ok...blue pea flower reduces the BP so ppl with low blood pressure should be very careful in consuming."