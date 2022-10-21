Firecrackers themed on Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' as Deepavali festival nears

MUMBAI: It's been almost a year since Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' was released and till now people have been going gaga over the film.

Fans have been expressing their love for Allu's character in 'Pushpa' with special gestures.

After creating Pushpa-inspired Ganesha idols during Ganesh Chaturthi, people are now celebrating Deepavali in Pushpa style.

Amid all the glittering lights of Deepavali, the swag of Pushparaj firecrackers have made its place in the market. A lot of shops in Mumbai are selling "anaar"crackers with posters of Allu Arjun on the packets.

Several images and videos of Pushpaa-inspired crackers have surfaced online. 'Pushpa: The Rise', which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahad Faasil, is a Telugu film directed by Sukumar, which was released in December 2021.