Tamil couple's 'tablet strip' themed wedding invite goes viral

NEW DELHI: Having a memorable wedding is what most people dream of and they go to several lengths in order to achieve that dream.

In a bid to do something extraordinary, a Tamil couple recently went viral for their unique wedding invitation.

A couple from Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu took the creative thinking with the invite a notch higher and designed it to look just like the back of a tablet strip.

The viral wedding invite was shared by a Twitter user. It had bold letters reading 'Ezhilarasan and Vasanthakumari Wedding'.

Not only did the invite look like a tablet strip but all the other details also matched the theme.

For example, the parents' names were creatively written under the 'Manufactured by' tag. It included the date, address, DJ party, reception details, and everything related to the event. Seems like the reason why the couple went for this tablet strip-themed invitation is that it was a homage to their respective professions.

The groom Ezhilarasan is a pharmacist from the Tiruvannamalai district and the bride Vasanthakumari is a nurse from Genji in the Villupuram district.