Pizza delivery agent delivers with pet dog on scooter

CHENNAI: A video showing a delivery boy delivering an order to a customer has won hearts on social media. Shivang wasn't alone, he was accompanied by his little dog.
In the viral video, the pizza delivery agent can be seen standing outside a customer's house with his dog. He was there to deliver the food. When he was done delivering the order, the dog jumped on his scooter and rode away with him. Not just in this instance, the animal seems to go with its owner on every delivery.
“This is what a true friendship looks like. No matter what the time this dog will always come with him to ensure his safety. This cute delivery dog's name is jack he always goes with this guy for delivery."
The internet is crazy about this pair of delivery agents. “The way he went to sit on the scooter they are best friends for life,” one user wrote.
