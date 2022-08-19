Pizza delivery agent delivers with pet dog on scooter

CHENNAI: A video showing a delivery boy delivering an order to a customer has won hearts on social media. Shivang wasn't alone, he was accompanied by his little dog.

In the viral video, the pizza delivery agent can be seen standing outside a customer's house with his dog. He was there to deliver the food. When he was done delivering the order, the dog jumped on his scooter and rode away with him. Not just in this instance, the animal seems to go with its owner on every delivery.