Viral Video: Johnny Depp lookalike spotted in Iran

WASHINGTON: An Iranian man's striking resemblance to Hollywood actor Johnny Depp has gone viral on social media. The man was attending a religious ceremony in Tabriz, Iran, when his video was captured, and it first appeared on TikTok. The footage was later shared on other platforms such as Reddit, where thousands of people were astounded to see Depp's resemblance.

According to local media, the man's name is Amin Sa'les, and he is a model. In the video, the man is seen wearing Depp's signature hairstyle and goatee, as well as matching shades, while participating in the solemn ceremony.

Users have also discovered an Instagram account that they believe belongs to Sa'les (username @dr.aminsales). It has been flooded with comments about his physical appearance.