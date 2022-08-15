Man grooves to Maar 'Daala song' infront of cow. Here’s what happened

CHENNAI: One can never get tired from social media entertainment with its various trending, funny and relatable content. Social media provides the platform where thousands of videos, memes , pictures and stories are being posted. And; that is where anything becomes trending or viral out of the blue. A video has been surfacing in social media where a man is grooving to a tune in front of a cow. The latter part of him grooving is what makes the video so hilarious.
A bare - chested man shows off his body muscles in front of a cow in the video. He shows off his body with pro like body building poses and starts grooving a few seconds later. Right when he start to groove to 'Maar Daala' Song, a cow being distressed immediately hits its head into him. The angry cow hit the man so hard on his stomach.
The video was uploaded on Instagram under a page named bhutni_ke_memes. The caption given by the page for the video also added an extra laugh.
Many laughing emojis and comments were posted for the video by users were even few sympathised for him. One user wrote, "Doctor strange ban gya.'' Another wrote, "Bhai ke pran nikal gaye sath sath.''
