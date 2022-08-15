Man grooves to Maar 'Daala song' infront of cow. Here’s what happened

CHENNAI: One can never get tired from social media entertainment with its various trending, funny and relatable content. Social media provides the platform where thousands of videos, memes , pictures and stories are being posted. And; that is where anything becomes trending or viral out of the blue. A video has been surfacing in social media where a man is grooving to a tune in front of a cow. The latter part of him grooving is what makes the video so hilarious.

A bare - chested man shows off his body muscles in front of a cow in the video. He shows off his body with pro like body building poses and starts grooving a few seconds later. Right when he start to groove to 'Maar Daala' Song, a cow being distressed immediately hits its head into him. The angry cow hit the man so hard on his stomach.