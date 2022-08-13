Man sings Gulai Aankhen in UK, people join to groove

CHENNAI: An artist named Vish shared a video of a man singing the popular bollywood song Gulabi Aanken by Mohammed Rafi in a street at Reading town centre, UK.
The clip features some audience comprising of grown-ups and adults doing an impromptu dance perfomance to a busker singer, who is melodiously singing the hit number. The singer also does a dance step with one of the women from the crowd.
The video shared a few days ago, has garnered 62.7k views and 191 comments on the platform. The busker singer has also posted various videos of him doing a street performance particularly on bollywood songs.
One of the comments under the video read, "Pov: you can find Indian anywhere". Another comment read, "I love how all the desis are enjoying the live Hindi music!". The third comment read, "Lots of love from India".
