Man sings Gulai Aankhen in UK, people join to groove

The singer also does a dance step with one of the women from the crowd.
Screengrab from the video
Screengrab from the videoInstagram/@vish.music
CHENNAI: An artist named Vish shared a video of a man singing the popular bollywood song Gulabi Aanken by Mohammed Rafi in a street at Reading town centre, UK.

The clip features some audience comprising of grown-ups and adults doing an impromptu dance perfomance to a busker singer, who is melodiously singing the hit number. The singer also does a dance step with one of the women from the crowd.

The video shared a few days ago, has garnered 62.7k views and 191 comments on the platform. The busker singer has also posted various videos of him doing a street performance particularly on bollywood songs.

One of the comments under the video read, "Pov: you can find Indian anywhere". Another comment read, "I love how all the desis are enjoying the live Hindi music!". The third comment read, "Lots of love from India".

