Adorable young girl beats karate trainer; internet calls it “cute"

CHENNAI: Internet is mostly flooded with views of videos of kids’ innocent video. In one such moments, users left in awe once again after watching a video of a young karate champ. The video was shared on Twitter on Tuesday and has already received more than 50,000 likes and approximately 1.4 million views.
In the viral video, a young child dressed in pink, does karate with her instructor. Dhe manages to perform every move flawlessly. 'Too sweet to ignore' netizens responded right away.
Some users applauded the trainer for training the young girl at such a young age, while others just found the footage "cute."
One user wrote, "What an empowering lesson for this little girl and what a fantastic teacher. I need to sign up for lessons."
"Imagine being this strong as a kid. Her coach made her future life so easy. She'll reflect pure confidence in future, she's not getting bullying in school, no fear. I wish I had someone like this in my childhood," wrote another user.
