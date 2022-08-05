Watch: Netizens love this cute father-daughter exchange on stage

A toddler of Indian origin did just that for her father recently and the video has made many go 'aww'! In a video that has now gone viral, a little girl could be seen cheering for her father as he graduated from his university.

The video shows a young graduate Ashwini Nalawade walking on the stage to collect his degree and his little daughter very cutely interrupted by shouting "Congratulations, daddy".

The audience then burst into laughter. Ashwini responded by giving his daughter a flying kiss and saying, "I love you".

The toddler then reciprocated her love for her father and shouted, "I love you, daddy".