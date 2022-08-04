Viral: New pizza with watermelon topping disappoints pizza fans

At the beginning of the video, it seems like the man is eating ham but he clears that it's actually watermelon that he has baked like ham.

Later, a man could be seen grilling a slice of watermelon on a pan. Then he puts some barbecue sauce on it.

He was heard saying, "BBQ sauce works better than watermelon than tomato".

The grilled watermelon slice work as a pizza base, which the man tops up with garnishes including cheese and pepperoni. He grilled the watermelon pizza slice once again. As soon as the video was posted, viewers chimed into the comment section and dropped their reactions over the bizarre combination of watermelon and pizza. Netizens were not at all impressed with new inventions and it could be clearly sensed from their comments. A user commented, "Use me as a dislike button."