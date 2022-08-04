7-yr-old boy turns into Zomato delivery agent to support family

The child can be heard saying that bookings come on the app to his father's enrolled profile and he now takes charge of them. The boy has been attending school in the morning hours of the day and later resorted to his dad's work to support the family financially. The boy told the Twitter user that he cycles door-to-door from 6 pm-11 pm

"This 7 year boy is doing his father job as his father met with an accident the boy go to school in the morning and after 6 he work as a delivery boy for @zomato we need to motivate the energy of this boy and help his father to get into feet #zomato," Mittal said in his tweet, tagging the food delivery giant.

Netizens appreciated the 7-year-old's supportive gesture towards his family for courageously substituting his father at work. Speedy recovery wishes for the parent also surfaced in comments section of the video tweet.