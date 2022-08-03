Rare cautionary sign board in B'luru: How cops earned respect

CHENNAI: A Bengaluru-based rider and traveller posted a cautionary symbol on Twitter, seeking the meaning of it. The board was placed near Hopefarm, Whitefield.
The user who wondered what the sign was posted a picture on his handled and asked: "What traffic symbol is this?
@wftrps @blrcitytraffic. This is put up just before Hopefarm signal! #curious."
"That is a cautionary sign board which tells about a possible blind person likely on the road. Exercise caution while driving. There is a blind school at hopefarm junction where this board is placed," the traffic police has dutifully replied.
It was an eyeopener to many and was widely appreciated. "Wow. Never knew about this sign. Thanks," wrote one user. "Awesome I guess time for @blrcitytraffic to share some light on traffic signs daily on Twitter and other rules around it. Will help us educate further," another wrote.
The official Twitter page of the Whitefiled traffic police(@wftrps) is active in creating awareness, updating maintenance work, and monsoon precautions.
