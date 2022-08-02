Recreated version of 'Naatu Naatu' will blow your mind

In a recent viral video, two sisters Antara and Ankita could be seen performing the recreated version of 'Naatu Naatu' hook step with utter ease and par excellence and with the right emotions, which is currently gathering the eyeballs. Taking to Instagram, Youtube India shared the video, which they captioned, "the perfect Natu Natu cover doesn't exi-"

Soon after the video was shared, netizens swamped the comment section with heart and fire emoticons and showered praises on the sisters for their amazing performance. "Oo my goodness ...you both are awesome dancers toolove you girls .stay blessed" a user commented. Another user wrote, "This is THE BEST version of the recreations ever done :) superb." In the video, the sisters could be seen playing different instruments and they opted for the same outfits to perform this recreated version of 'Naatu Naatu'. The video now has gathered over 116 thousand views on Instagram. Sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava 'Naatu Naatu' was released in March 2022 and was loved by the audience. The song has been watched more than 90 million times on YouTube. Meanwhile, the Hindi version of the song 'Naacho Naacho' has recieved more than 118 million views.