Video of panda caretaker pleases internet

CHENNAI: Videos of humorous animal behaviours can be found in abundance online. One such video that is now going viral online has some pandas feuding with their caretaker in amusement. The video was posted on Twitter on Friday and has already received more than 220,000 likes and over 6 million views.
As the video begins, a panda is seen clinging to its caregiver as he walks around. The cute animal then makes an attempt to crawl up the caretaker's back. Four pandas start to follow the caretaker about and start to playfully tussle with him.
The pandas in the video appear intent to obstruct their carer from performing their duties. "A day in the life of a panda caretaker," said the post's caption.
The video has awed internet users ever since it was shared. Others said they wished they had the position of caretaker while another jokingly questioned how pandas had endured for so long.
One user wrote, "That is the cutest video that I have ever seen how adorable are those pandas I just love this video 1000% of HEARTS." "Looks strangely familiar - like parents with toddlers," another added.
"I'd do this job for free, no human beings to annoy me, just happiness 365 days a year,” wrote the third user.
