Viral: Korean students groove to Madhuri's famous song Ghaghra

NEW DELHI: We all love K-dramas and K-pop and looks like Koreans have a strong liking for Bollywood as well! Proof: a viral video that has Korean students dancing to Madhuri Dixit's song 'Ghaghra' from the film 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'.

In a recent video that has now gone viral on social media, a group of Korean students, all decked up in beautiful traditional Indian outfits, can be seen grooving to the tunes of the hit item number 'Ghaghra'.

'Ghagra' is a popular number featuring Madhuri Dixit and Ranbir Kapoor from the 2013 film 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'.