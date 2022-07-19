US restaurant rechristens Idli 'rice cake', Dosa 'Naked Crepe'

CHENNAI: A US-based restaurant known as the Indian Crepe Co. which serves South Indian delicacies has come up with unique names for idli and dosa with an American twist that has stunned netizens.
The restaurant in its menu has named the Dosa as ‘Naked Crepe’, Idli as 'Dunked Rice Cake Delight'. Sambhar Vada as ‘Dunked Doughnut Delight’ and Masala Dosa as ‘Smashed Potato Crepe’.
What startled the netizens, was not just the names but also the prices. The Masala Dosa as ‘Smashed Potato Crepe’ is sold at exorbitantly high prices which is $18.69 i.e. ₹1,494, whereas the Dosa as ‘Naked Crepe’ costs $17.59 i.e. around ₹1,406. The “Dunked Doughnut Delight" is priced at $16.49 which is ₹1,318 while the “Dunked Rice Cake Delight" was sold at $15.39 which is ₹1,230.
The screenshot was shared by a Twitter user named Inika and Sunday. It has amassed 20,157 likes and over 2,513 re-tweets. Some have been discussing the names given by the restaurant and also slammed the restaurant for such high prices.
Commenting on her post, a user shared an image of other things in the menu with weird names
A user commented, “I hate it when Indian names are not used. Sushi, Sashimi are easily used and everyone understands what they are. I believe it is Indians who do not like to use Indian names - Westerners are OK with it." Another user wrote, “Why can't they use the original names? Others things can be given in the explanation. Sushi is called sushi everywhere and not "Raw boneless fish chunks wrapped in celery"
Another wrote, “Sacrilege! When we are calling a pizza a pizza everywhere in the world! Why not dosa?!"
"Somehow those names make sense. They named it in a way Americans can understand," one of the tweets read. A user commented, “We get all this here in 400 rupees or $5." Some said, “This means daily I might be eating 4000 worth food easily."
“Selling south Indian food for more than ₹1000 is a crime. I can legit get 2 dosas (crepes) for ₹80 anywhere in India. Charging $16 for something you can make for less than $2 (in the USA) is mad, the profit margins would be insane tho," a user commented.
“Perfect example of complicating easiest things Idli Vada Sambar renamed into something which is hard to pronounce! #savesoil to save Idli Samabhar and Vada it's not just a dish.. It's an emotion of every south indians.," another user wrote.
