US restaurant rechristens Idli 'rice cake', Dosa 'Naked Crepe'

CHENNAI: A US-based restaurant known as the Indian Crepe Co. which serves South Indian delicacies has come up with unique names for idli and dosa with an American twist that has stunned netizens.

The restaurant in its menu has named the Dosa as ‘Naked Crepe’, Idli as 'Dunked Rice Cake Delight'. Sambhar Vada as ‘Dunked Doughnut Delight’ and Masala Dosa as ‘Smashed Potato Crepe’.

What startled the netizens, was not just the names but also the prices. The Masala Dosa as ‘Smashed Potato Crepe’ is sold at exorbitantly high prices which is $18.69 i.e. ₹1,494, whereas the Dosa as ‘Naked Crepe’ costs $17.59 i.e. around ₹1,406. The “Dunked Doughnut Delight" is priced at $16.49 which is ₹1,318 while the “Dunked Rice Cake Delight" was sold at $15.39 which is ₹1,230.

The screenshot was shared by a Twitter user named Inika and Sunday. It has amassed 20,157 likes and over 2,513 re-tweets. Some have been discussing the names given by the restaurant and also slammed the restaurant for such high prices.

Commenting on her post, a user shared an image of other things in the menu with weird names