Anaconda & alligator fight captured; netizens comment on who won

NEW DELHI: A video of a massive green anaconda wrapping itself around a Caiman, which is a subspecies of an alligator in Brazil, is going viral.

The video depicts an intense struggle for survival between them! In the viral footage, a crocodile was seen battling to survive as a huge snake continued to encircle it.

The fight between them was originally caught on camera by Kim Sullivan who hails from Indiana in the United States in September last year. However, the video is now going viral after it was shared on an Instagram page called 'africanwildlife1'.