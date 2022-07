Police ropes in Kareena's 'Poo' to stop people at red signal

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police, which often finds innovative ways to raise awareness on various topics and spread informative messages through social media, on Saturday urged people to follow traffic rules with a creative twist.

They took to their official Twitter handle and shared a short meme clip targeted at people who jump red traffic lights and hence endanger others' lives on the road.

The clip showed a speeding car running past a traffic light while it was red. After the car runs past, Kareena Kapoor Khan's character, Poo, from her film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' appears on top of the red light and mouths her iconic dialogue 'Yeh kon hai jisne Poo ko dobara mud kar nahi dekha'. Along with the clip, the Delhi Police department tweeted, "Who's that traffic violator? Poo likes attention, so do the traffic lights! #RoadSafety #SaturdayVibes."