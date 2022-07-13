Mimicry video of actress Alia Bhatt goes viral, fans react

She mimicked the segment where Alia revealed how Ranbir had planned to propose to the 'Raazi' actor which absolutely blew her mind, in a place that the star couple had a "strong connection with".

Both Ranbir and Alia agreed to just "go with the feeling" "That's exactly what he did. He didn't tell anyone, he just carried the ring and he did it in the most amazing place because it's a place that we both have a strong connection with, which is Masai Mara. And in the middle of the jungle, it was just amazing," confessed Alia.

However, after the proposal Alia got the surprise of her life when Ranbir "managed to take pictures" of the whole act, especially knowing Alia's love for pictures.

"What I didn't expect was he had planned our guide to take the pictures also. So after everything was over, I was still dealing with the shock and I was so emotional. He took pictures and I was like, 'You managed to take pictures?' Because he knows how much pictures mean to me. It was too special," confessed Alia with a smile.

As soon as the video was posted, fans garnered the post with their comments.

One user said, "Same to Same."

Another user dropped a comment, stating "I'm just scared of the fact that I might end up considering you ALIA one day and forget the real one."

"Chandni looks more like alia than alia herself," next user commented.

At the request of her fans.

Chandni also copied Alia's My marriage part from 'Koffee with Karan'. In the video, she was heard saying "The Day @karanjohar will get married ...oh My Marriage!" and her contagious laugh at the end, not for second anyone can think this is not Alia Bhatt.